Talk a walk on the tropical side of life with Papayanana—but only in your mind. This fruity yet sour blend of strains melts away muscle tension and your desire to leave the couch after a few puffs. All you have to do is spark up, get cozy, and let your mind go on a journey to somewhere sunny. --- Blend: GG4 Herb x Tally Man Live Resin Feelings: Soothed, Relaxed, Uplifted Flavor: Tropical Fruits, Earth, Sour Citrus Usage: Binge-Watching, Pain Relief, Couch Crashing
Grown in Carpinteria Valley, famed for its orchid and daisy greenhouses, Glass House Farms cultivates its cannabis in sparkling clean, eco-friendly greenhouses using innovative environmental controls that; maximize the coastal sun’s benefit, eliminate harsh elements and bugs that tamper with quality, minimize waste, and maximize water retention with state-of-the-art recapture systems.
Each flower is trimmed and packaged with exceeding care to deliver a consistently premium craft cannabis product.