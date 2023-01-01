Talk a walk on the tropical side of life with Papayanana—but only in your mind. This fruity yet sour blend of strains melts away muscle tension and your desire to leave the couch after a few puffs. All you have to do is spark up, get cozy, and let your mind go on a journey to somewhere sunny.

---

Blend: GG4 Herb x Tally Man Live Resin

Feelings: Soothed, Relaxed, Uplifted

Flavor: Tropical Fruits, Earth, Sour Citrus

Usage: Binge-Watching, Pain Relief, Couch Crashing

Show more