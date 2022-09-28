About this product
Sticky, sweet, and perfect for an afternoon treat, Pavlova Meringue is the secret to a stress-free day. Its unexpected flavor blends pear and apricot with a hint of spice and a creamy finish, giving it a dessert-like flavor profile that you’ll crave again and again. To top it off, the long-lasting effects lighten your mood and instantly melt tension from head to toe.
Feelings: Giggly, Delighted, Carefree
Flavor: Stone Fruit, Pepper, Cream
Usage: Pick-me-up, Stress Relief, Laughing
About this brand
Glass House Farms
Grown in Carpinteria Valley, famed for its orchid and daisy greenhouses, Glass House Farms cultivates its cannabis in sparkling clean, eco-friendly greenhouses using innovative environmental controls that; maximize the coastal sun’s benefit, eliminate harsh elements and bugs that tamper with quality, minimize waste, and maximize water retention with state-of-the-art recapture systems.
Each flower is trimmed and packaged with exceeding care to deliver a consistently premium craft cannabis product.
State License(s)
CCL18-0003034
CCL18-0000512