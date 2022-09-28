Sticky, sweet, and perfect for an afternoon treat, Pavlova Meringue is the secret to a stress-free day. Its unexpected flavor blends pear and apricot with a hint of spice and a creamy finish, giving it a dessert-like flavor profile that you’ll crave again and again. To top it off, the long-lasting effects lighten your mood and instantly melt tension from head to toe.



Feelings: Giggly, Delighted, Carefree

Flavor: Stone Fruit, Pepper, Cream

Usage: Pick-me-up, Stress Relief, Laughing