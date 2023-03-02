With this bud, the name says it all. Marked by its nutty flavor and aroma, this strain reminds us of a peanut butter sandwich cookie with rich earthy undertones. Beyond the delectable terpenes, PBB is known for its soothing and sedating effects. Perfect for a nighttime sesh or for deep relaxation, you’ll be glued to the couch with a smile on your face after just a few puffs. --- Feelings: Soothed, Calm, Happy Flavor: Nuts, Earth, Baked Bread Usage: Winding Down, Couch Crashing, Binge Watching
Grown in Carpinteria Valley, famed for its orchid and daisy greenhouses, Glass House Farms cultivates its cannabis in sparkling clean, eco-friendly greenhouses using innovative environmental controls that; maximize the coastal sun’s benefit, eliminate harsh elements and bugs that tamper with quality, minimize waste, and maximize water retention with state-of-the-art recapture systems.
Each flower is trimmed and packaged with exceeding care to deliver a consistently premium craft cannabis product.