Peanut Butter Breath [.7g 5pk]

by Glass House Farms
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
About this product

With this bud, the name says it all. Marked by its nutty flavor and aroma, this strain reminds us of a peanut butter sandwich cookie with rich earthy undertones. Beyond the delectable terpenes, PBB is known for its soothing and sedating effects. Perfect for a nighttime sesh or for deep relaxation, you’ll be glued to the couch with a smile on your face after just a few puffs.
---
Feelings: Soothed, Calm, Happy
Flavor: Nuts, Earth, Baked Bread
Usage: Winding Down, Couch Crashing, Binge Watching

About this strain

Peanut Butter Breath, also known as "Peanut Butter" and "Peanut Breath," is a hybrid marijuana strain known for its sedating effects. Crossed with Do-Si-Dos and Mendo Breath, Peanut Butter Breath has a unique nutty and earthy terpene profile when smoked. Beyond the terps, this strain will bring you down into a quality state of chill and relaxation. Originally from ThugPug Genetics, Peanut Butter Breath is very popular and there are many Do-Si-Dos and Mendo Breath crosses out there—breeders Clout King have one called “Peanut Butter Cup.”

About this brand

Glass House Farms
Grown in Carpinteria Valley, famed for its orchid and daisy greenhouses, Glass House Farms cultivates its cannabis in sparkling clean, eco-friendly greenhouses using innovative environmental controls that; maximize the coastal sun’s benefit, eliminate harsh elements and bugs that tamper with quality, minimize waste, and maximize water retention with state-of-the-art recapture systems.

Each flower is trimmed and packaged with exceeding care to deliver a consistently premium craft cannabis product.

