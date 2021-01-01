With this bud, the name says it all. Marked by its nutty flavor and aroma, this strain reminds us of a peanut butter sandwich cookie with rich earthy undertones. Beyond the delectable terpenes, PBB is known for its soothing and sedating effects. Perfect for a nighttime sesh or for deep relaxation, you’ll be glued to the couch with a smile on your face after just a few puffs.



Feelings: Soothed, Calm, Happy

Flavor: Nuts, Earth, Baked Bread

Usage: Winding Down, Couch Crashing, Binge Watching

