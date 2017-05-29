A sweet, smooth strain that knows how to lift your mood without ever weighing you down. Vanilla frosting and fresh fruit blend with coffee and earth for an uplifting high that leaves you feeling giggly and joyful. It’s like pure euphoria in every nug.

---

Feelings: Blissful, Upbeat, Carefree

Flavor: Vanilla, Coffee, Berries

Usage: Afternoon Pick-me-up, Socializing, Mood Boost

read more