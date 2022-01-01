About this product
Like a bowl of fruit punch on your birthday or a sticky snow cone at a backyard barbeque, Punch Breath gets the party started with fruity flair. Its notes of sun-ripened tropical fruit allow a carefree euphoria to wash over you and you can’t help but laugh at every opportunity. This indica-dominant strain feels like a summer vacation at any time of year.
Feelings: Giggly, Euphoric, Uplifted
Flavor: Mango, Pineapple, Fruit Punch
Usage: Mood Boost, Socializing, Night Out
Feelings: Giggly, Euphoric, Uplifted
Flavor: Mango, Pineapple, Fruit Punch
Usage: Mood Boost, Socializing, Night Out
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Glass House Farms
Grown in Carpinteria Valley, famed for its orchid and daisy greenhouses, Glass House Farms cultivates its cannabis in sparkling clean, eco-friendly greenhouses using innovative environmental controls that; maximize the coastal sun’s benefit, eliminate harsh elements and bugs that tamper with quality, minimize waste, and maximize water retention with state-of-the-art recapture systems.
Each flower is trimmed and packaged with exceeding care to deliver a consistently premium craft cannabis product.
Each flower is trimmed and packaged with exceeding care to deliver a consistently premium craft cannabis product.