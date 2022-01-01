Like a bowl of fruit punch on your birthday or a sticky snow cone at a backyard barbeque, Punch Breath gets the party started with fruity flair. Its notes of sun-ripened tropical fruit allow a carefree euphoria to wash over you and you can’t help but laugh at every opportunity. This indica-dominant strain feels like a summer vacation at any time of year.



Feelings: Giggly, Euphoric, Uplifted

Flavor: Mango, Pineapple, Fruit Punch

Usage: Mood Boost, Socializing, Night Out