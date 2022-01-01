About this product
If terpene is your middle name, then R*ntz is your cannabis strain. This incredibly terpene-rich strain born of two equally terp-forward parents, Zkittles and Gelato, is bursting with sweet fruity grape flavor. Topped with a blanket of tempting trichomes, R*ntz delivers a long-lasting, let-the-good-times-roll type of high that won’t weigh you down. Spoil yourself with this sweet strain on a lazy Sunday morning, when you’re winding down for the night, or need something to take the edge off.
Feelings: Relaxed Euphoria, Good Vibes, Chill
Flavor: Fruit Bowl, Hard Candy, Sweet Pine
Usage: Replacing Alcohol, After-work Relaxation, Bubble Baths
Lineage: Gelato x Zkittlez
Top Terpenes: Limonene, Linalool, Myrcene
About this brand
Glass House Farms
Grown in Carpinteria Valley, famed for its orchid and daisy greenhouses, Glass House Farms cultivates its cannabis in sparkling clean, eco-friendly greenhouses using innovative environmental controls that; maximize the coastal sun’s benefit, eliminate harsh elements and bugs that tamper with quality, minimize waste, and maximize water retention with state-of-the-art recapture systems.
Each flower is trimmed and packaged with exceeding care to deliver a consistently premium craft cannabis product.
