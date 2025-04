A juicy and bright pre-roll that helps unleash your social side. This sweet and earthy strain goes from calm and carefree to giggly and upbeat fast. With a smooth blend of tree fruits, baking spice, and meyer lemon, you’ll want to light it up anytime you need a mood boost.

---

Blend: Crop Duster Herb x Cherry AK SPM

Feelings: Euphoric, Uplifted, Chatty

Flavor: Citrus, Cherry, Spice

Usage: Socializing, Midday Boost, Going Out

