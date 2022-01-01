Born from the infamous duo OG Kush and Chem Dawg, Roll’s Choice lets your body and mind ride off into the sunset with the top down. Leading with a skunky aroma with a sour yet piney finish, these sticky hybrid buds give you an upbeat burst of energy that gives way to a hazy head high. As the stress melts from your body and mind, this top-shelf strain will take you on a journey.



Feelings: Relaxed, Carefree, Uplifted

Flavor: Sour Funk, Pine, Diesel

Usage: Binge Watching, Nighttime Sesh, Deep Breathing

Top Terpenes: Myrcene, Caryophyllene, Limonene