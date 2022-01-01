About this product
Born from the infamous duo OG Kush and Chem Dawg, Roll’s Choice lets your body and mind ride off into the sunset with the top down. Leading with a skunky aroma with a sour yet piney finish, these sticky hybrid buds give you an upbeat burst of energy that gives way to a hazy head high. As the stress melts from your body and mind, this top-shelf strain will take you on a journey.
Feelings: Relaxed, Carefree, Uplifted
Flavor: Sour Funk, Pine, Diesel
Usage: Binge Watching, Nighttime Sesh, Deep Breathing
Top Terpenes: Myrcene, Caryophyllene, Limonene
About this brand
Glass House Farms
Grown in Carpinteria Valley, famed for its orchid and daisy greenhouses, Glass House Farms cultivates its cannabis in sparkling clean, eco-friendly greenhouses using innovative environmental controls that; maximize the coastal sun’s benefit, eliminate harsh elements and bugs that tamper with quality, minimize waste, and maximize water retention with state-of-the-art recapture systems.
Each flower is trimmed and packaged with exceeding care to deliver a consistently premium craft cannabis product.
