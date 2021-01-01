About this product

With a potent combination of Runtz sauce and Super Silver Haze flower, this pre-roll is a sativa lover’s dream come true. Offering a balance of relaxed euphoria and easygoing energy, expect to feel nothing but good vibes. Since both strains are naturally terpene-rich, you’ll have no problem getting to your happy place with notes of candied fruit, sweet pine, and fresh herbs.



Blend: Super Silver Haze Herb & Runtz Live Resin

Feelings: Upbeat, Cerebral, Chill

Flavor: Whipped Cream, Citrus, Funk

Usage: Socializing, Unwinding, Laughing