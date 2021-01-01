About this product

Fusing the powers of terpene-rich Papaya Punch extract and zippy Super Silver Haze flower, Saber Fruit is here to slice through stress and provide a sense of inner peace. First, the aroma of fresh mangoes and papaya will transport you to your own island of calm, then the taste of refreshing pine uplifts your mood until you are cruising down Euphoria Lane. Whether you’re looking to chill with friends, watch your favorite shows, or treat yourself to a massage, you can’t go wrong with this delectable pre-roll.



Blend: Papaya Punch live resin x Super Silver Haze herb

Feelings: Uplifting, Social, Soothing

Flavor: Tropical Fruits, Pine Forest, Sage

Usage: Binge Watching, Hangout Sesh, Self-Care