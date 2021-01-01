About this product
*Casitas Project* Small Batch
Shady Cane is your one-stop shop for true relaxation. Its signature minty meets fruity flavor delivers a rush of euphoria that gives way to a soothing sensation from head to toe. Roll this strain up before bed and watch all of your worries slip away in an instant.
Feelings: Carefree, Soothed, Upbeat
Flavor: Mint, Berries, Sour Candy
Usage: Stress Relief, Nighttime Sesh, Unwinding
About this brand
Glass House Farms
Grown in Carpinteria Valley, famed for its orchid and daisy greenhouses, Glass House Farms cultivates its cannabis in sparkling clean, eco-friendly greenhouses using innovative environmental controls that; maximize the coastal sun’s benefit, eliminate harsh elements and bugs that tamper with quality, minimize waste, and maximize water retention with state-of-the-art recapture systems.
Each flower is trimmed and packaged with exceeding care to deliver a consistently premium craft cannabis product.
