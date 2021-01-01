About this product

Like a refreshing sip of crisp soda, this creative yet energizing pre-roll gets your day going on the right foot. The sweet aroma of cherry intermingles with the tart taste of lemon zest with every puff as you slip into an upbeat, cerebral high. A true daytime delight, try Sour Cherry Fizz before going to a live show, yoga class, or a beach BBQ.



Blend: Cherry AK Herb & Blue Dolphin Live Resin

Feelings: Euphoric, Energized, Creative

Flavor: Cherry, Citrus Zest, Herbaceous

Usage: Socializing, Going to an Art Gallery, Sunset Sesh