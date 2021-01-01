Loading…
Logo for the brand Glass House Farms

Glass House Farms

Sour Cherry Fizz [Infused 5 Pack] GHF x FIELD

About this product

Like a refreshing sip of crisp soda, this creative yet energizing pre-roll gets your day going on the right foot. The sweet aroma of cherry intermingles with the tart taste of lemon zest with every puff as you slip into an upbeat, cerebral high. A true daytime delight, try Sour Cherry Fizz before going to a live show, yoga class, or a beach BBQ.

Blend: Cherry AK Herb & Blue Dolphin Live Resin
Feelings: Euphoric, Energized, Creative
Flavor: Cherry, Citrus Zest, Herbaceous
Usage: Socializing, Going to an Art Gallery, Sunset Sesh
