All year-round, we’re honored to cultivate one of the most pioneering, influential, beloved strains of all time: Sour Diesel. From its unmistakable profile of citrus and skunk to its textbook energizing and uplifting sativa effects, this is one of the true classics, a cornerstone of modern cannabis culture that still delivers the intensely heady experience savored the world over for more than twenty years. It's required reading.

---

Feelings: Energized, Focused, Euphoric, Caffeinated

Flavor: Citrus, Diesel, Skunk

Usage: Morning Perk-Up, Productive Brainstorming, Clean the Whole House

read more