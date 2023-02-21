Unlike a mystery drink poured by a stranger at a house party, this infused pre-roll offers a clear headed euphoria and zero hangover. Its funky, fruity flavor may harken back to a strong beverage but you’ll be able to savor every precious moment. Whether you’re enjoying a solo sesh or chilling with your buds, Spiked Punch is a delicious addition to any good time. --- Blend: First Class Funk x Wedding Crasher Feelings: Euphoric, Uplifted, Peaceful Flavor: Gas, Grape, Pepper Usage: Giggling, Hanging with Friends, Unwinding
Grown in Carpinteria Valley, famed for its orchid and daisy greenhouses, Glass House Farms cultivates its cannabis in sparkling clean, eco-friendly greenhouses using innovative environmental controls that; maximize the coastal sun’s benefit, eliminate harsh elements and bugs that tamper with quality, minimize waste, and maximize water retention with state-of-the-art recapture systems.
Each flower is trimmed and packaged with exceeding care to deliver a consistently premium craft cannabis product.