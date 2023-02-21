Unlike a mystery drink poured by a stranger at a house party, this infused pre-roll offers a clear headed euphoria and zero hangover. Its funky, fruity flavor may harken back to a strong beverage but you’ll be able to savor every precious moment. Whether you’re enjoying a solo sesh or chilling with your buds, Spiked Punch is a delicious addition to any good time.

---

Blend: First Class Funk x Wedding Crasher

Feelings: Euphoric, Uplifted, Peaceful

Flavor: Gas, Grape, Pepper

Usage: Giggling, Hanging with Friends, Unwinding

