About this product
Cue up your favorite show, slip on your snuggliest robe, and pack a bowl of this berry-forward hybrid for a night of pure relaxation. Let the fruity puffs take your mind on a carefree journey as your muscles unwind and your eyelids droop lower and lower. And just as the credits start to roll across your TV screen, you’ll discover a blissful night of rest filled with peaceful dreams.
---
Feelings: Calm, Creative, Sleepy
Flavor: Lemon, Berry, Herbs
Usage: Late-night Sesh, Binge Watching, Pain Relief
---
Feelings: Calm, Creative, Sleepy
Flavor: Lemon, Berry, Herbs
Usage: Late-night Sesh, Binge Watching, Pain Relief
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Glass House Farms
Grown in Carpinteria Valley, famed for its orchid and daisy greenhouses, Glass House Farms cultivates its cannabis in sparkling clean, eco-friendly greenhouses using innovative environmental controls that; maximize the coastal sun’s benefit, eliminate harsh elements and bugs that tamper with quality, minimize waste, and maximize water retention with state-of-the-art recapture systems.
Each flower is trimmed and packaged with exceeding care to deliver a consistently premium craft cannabis product.
Each flower is trimmed and packaged with exceeding care to deliver a consistently premium craft cannabis product.
State License(s)
CCL18-0003034
CCL18-0000512