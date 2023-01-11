Cue up your favorite show, slip on your snuggliest robe, and pack a bowl of this berry-forward hybrid for a night of pure relaxation. Let the fruity puffs take your mind on a carefree journey as your muscles unwind and your eyelids droop lower and lower. And just as the credits start to roll across your TV screen, you’ll discover a blissful night of rest filled with peaceful dreams.

---

Feelings: Calm, Creative, Sleepy

Flavor: Lemon, Berry, Herbs

Usage: Late-night Sesh, Binge Watching, Pain Relief