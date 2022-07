Strawberry Milk boasts a uniquely delicious creamy flavor with a berrylicious finish that lingers long after you exhale — and the high is equally pleasant. It starts with a rush of cerebral effects that lift your mind into a state of pure ease, allowing you to appreciate the present moment. Soon after, a relaxing body high will start to creep into your muscles, making it the perfect companion for a self-care session.



Blend: Ice Cream Cake Herb x Strawberry Brulee Sauce



Feelings: Balanced, Relaxed, Focused



Flavor: Strawberry, Cream, Earth



Usage: Bubble bath, Unwinding, Sunday mornings