About this product
Wrap yourself in a warm blanket of soothing relaxation with Sugar Clouds—a blend of Sugar Tarts flower and Skywalker sauce that will leave you feeling dreamy. Feel all your worries drift away with every puff of this fruity yet floral combination, as a smile firmly roots itself on your face. This pre-roll may give you some serious munchies and couch-lock so get ready to snuggle up with a good movie and a bowl of popcorn.
Blend: Sugar Tarts Herb & Skywalker Live Resin
Feelings: Comforting, Soothing, Happy
Flavor: Sour Candy, Lavender, Pine Forest
Usage: Bubble Bath, Unwinding, Netflix & Chill
About this brand
Glass House Farms
Grown in Carpinteria Valley, famed for its orchid and daisy greenhouses, Glass House Farms cultivates its cannabis in sparkling clean, eco-friendly greenhouses using innovative environmental controls that; maximize the coastal sun’s benefit, eliminate harsh elements and bugs that tamper with quality, minimize waste, and maximize water retention with state-of-the-art recapture systems.
Each flower is trimmed and packaged with exceeding care to deliver a consistently premium craft cannabis product.
