About this product

Wrap yourself in a warm blanket of soothing relaxation with Sugar Clouds—a blend of Sugar Tarts flower and Skywalker sauce that will leave you feeling dreamy. Feel all your worries drift away with every puff of this fruity yet floral combination, as a smile firmly roots itself on your face. This pre-roll may give you some serious munchies and couch-lock so get ready to snuggle up with a good movie and a bowl of popcorn.



Blend: Sugar Tarts Herb & Skywalker Live Resin

Feelings: Comforting, Soothing, Happy

Flavor: Sour Candy, Lavender, Pine Forest

Usage: Bubble Bath, Unwinding, Netflix & Chill