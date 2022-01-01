About this product
Tangy and tart, floral and funky, the uniquely pungent Sugar Tarts drinks in the Santa Barbara sunshine and transforms it into a happy heaviness for the mind and body. This farm favorite can be strong, but its effects tend to come on gradually, full of soothing and comfort, stoney vibes and dreamy thoughts that eventually become an intense desire to lie down and snuggle up. Velvet pajamas in cannabis form.
Feelings: Mellow, Happy, Soothed
Flavor: Berry, Flowery, Funky
Usage: Pushing Pause, Winding Down, Cuddling Up
Top Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Limonene, Myrcene
About this brand
Glass House Farms
Grown in Carpinteria Valley, famed for its orchid and daisy greenhouses, Glass House Farms cultivates its cannabis in sparkling clean, eco-friendly greenhouses using innovative environmental controls that; maximize the coastal sun’s benefit, eliminate harsh elements and bugs that tamper with quality, minimize waste, and maximize water retention with state-of-the-art recapture systems.
Each flower is trimmed and packaged with exceeding care to deliver a consistently premium craft cannabis product.
