Sugar Tarts [28g Farm Packs]
Sugar Tarts effects are mostly energizing.
Sugar Tarts is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Zkittlez and Grape Pie. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica. Known for its delightful sweetness and vibrant colors, Sugar Tarts typically contains 18-22% THC, making it suitable for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers report feeling relaxed, happy, and euphoric when using this strain. Medical marijuana patients often choose Sugar Tarts for stress, depression, and chronic pain management. Bred by Liberty Reach, Sugar Tarts features flavors like sweet berry, grape, and a hint of earthiness. The dominant terpene of this strain is Caryophyllene. The average price of Sugar Tarts typically ranges from $10 to $15 per gram. Share your experience with Sugar Tarts by leaving a strain review.