Sugarwalker [Infused 5 Pack] GHF x FIELD
About this product
Need a break? Sugarwalker has got you covered. With mood-boosting Super Silver Haze flower, soothing Sugar Tarts extract, and couch-locking Skywalker extract, this hybrid pre-roll practically forces you to kick back and relax. So just cozy up and enjoy notes of dried fruit, juicy berries, and fresh pine.
Blend: (Skywalker x Sugar Tarts live resin) x Super Silver Haze herb
Feelings: Comforting, Relaxing, Euphoric
Flavor: Fruity, Sweet, Pine
Usage: Reflective Journaling, Relaxing, Post-Work-Pick-Me-Up
Blend: (Skywalker x Sugar Tarts live resin) x Super Silver Haze herb
Feelings: Comforting, Relaxing, Euphoric
Flavor: Fruity, Sweet, Pine
Usage: Reflective Journaling, Relaxing, Post-Work-Pick-Me-Up
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!