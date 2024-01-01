Summer Punch [Infused 5pk] GHF x FIELD

by Glass House Farms
Easy like Sunday morning. Bask in the glow of warm sunlight and easygoing vibes with this infused pre-roll and enjoy notes of lavender in bloom, fruit orchards, and rich coffee. Pair it with your favorite book poolside or grab your friends for an afternoon picnic.

Blend: Lemon Cherry Runtz Flower x Flavor Crystals SPM
Feelings: Relaxed, Happy, Focused
Flavor: Berry, Lavender, Espresso
Usage: Outdoor Activities, Dancing, Trying Something New

Glass House Farms
Grown in Carpinteria Valley, famed for its orchid and daisy greenhouses, Glass House Farms cultivates its cannabis in sparkling clean, eco-friendly greenhouses using innovative environmental controls that; maximize the coastal sun’s benefit, eliminate harsh elements and bugs that tamper with quality, minimize waste, and maximize water retention with state-of-the-art recapture systems.

Each flower is trimmed and packaged with exceeding care to deliver a consistently premium craft cannabis product.

  • CA, US: CCL18-0003034
  • CA, US: CCL18-0000512
