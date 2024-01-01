Easy like Sunday morning. Bask in the glow of warm sunlight and easygoing vibes with this infused pre-roll and enjoy notes of lavender in bloom, fruit orchards, and rich coffee. Pair it with your favorite book poolside or grab your friends for an afternoon picnic. — Blend: Lemon Cherry Runtz Flower x Flavor Crystals SPM Feelings: Relaxed, Happy, Focused Flavor: Berry, Lavender, Espresso Usage: Outdoor Activities, Dancing, Trying Something New
Grown in Carpinteria Valley, famed for its orchid and daisy greenhouses, Glass House Farms cultivates its cannabis in sparkling clean, eco-friendly greenhouses using innovative environmental controls that; maximize the coastal sun’s benefit, eliminate harsh elements and bugs that tamper with quality, minimize waste, and maximize water retention with state-of-the-art recapture systems.
Each flower is trimmed and packaged with exceeding care to deliver a consistently premium craft cannabis product.