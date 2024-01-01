Easy like Sunday morning. Bask in the glow of warm sunlight and easygoing vibes with this infused pre-roll and enjoy notes of lavender in bloom, fruit orchards, and rich coffee. Pair it with your favorite book poolside or grab your friends for an afternoon picnic.

—

Blend: Lemon Cherry Runtz Flower x Flavor Crystals SPM

Feelings: Relaxed, Happy, Focused

Flavor: Berry, Lavender, Espresso

Usage: Outdoor Activities, Dancing, Trying Something New

