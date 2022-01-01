About this product
Relax and soak in the sunset while you smoke on this late afternoon delight. As the second phenotype of our Tropic Heat cultivar, these indica-leaning buds smell of delicious tropical fruits but with an old-school gas-forward kick. Roll up a joint of this diesel-y delight and get ready to feel upbeat and giggly without being slowed down.
Feelings: Euphoric, Giggly, Social
Flavor: Diesel, Pineapple, Ripe Mango
Usage: Mood Boost, Movie Night, Kickback After the Bar
Lineage: OG Kush Breath x Purple Punch
Top Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Humulene, Bisabolol
Feelings: Euphoric, Giggly, Social
Flavor: Diesel, Pineapple, Ripe Mango
Usage: Mood Boost, Movie Night, Kickback After the Bar
Lineage: OG Kush Breath x Purple Punch
Top Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Humulene, Bisabolol
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Glass House Farms
Grown in Carpinteria Valley, famed for its orchid and daisy greenhouses, Glass House Farms cultivates its cannabis in sparkling clean, eco-friendly greenhouses using innovative environmental controls that; maximize the coastal sun’s benefit, eliminate harsh elements and bugs that tamper with quality, minimize waste, and maximize water retention with state-of-the-art recapture systems.
Each flower is trimmed and packaged with exceeding care to deliver a consistently premium craft cannabis product.
Each flower is trimmed and packaged with exceeding care to deliver a consistently premium craft cannabis product.