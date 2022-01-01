Relax and soak in the sunset while you smoke on this late afternoon delight. As the second phenotype of our Tropic Heat cultivar, these indica-leaning buds smell of delicious tropical fruits but with an old-school gas-forward kick. Roll up a joint of this diesel-y delight and get ready to feel upbeat and giggly without being slowed down.



Feelings: Euphoric, Giggly, Social

Flavor: Diesel, Pineapple, Ripe Mango

Usage: Mood Boost, Movie Night, Kickback After the Bar

Lineage: OG Kush Breath x Purple Punch

Top Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Humulene, Bisabolol