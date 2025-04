The embodiment of cheer in a strain with rich hops spiced with touches of pepper and clove. While Sunsprite starts with an energetic euphoria, the effects settle into an inspired calm, fit for the creative in all of us. It can easily make any moment sunny with a mixture of calming caryophyllene and mood-enhancing limonene.

---

Feelings: Creative, Chatty, Euphoric

Flavor: Menthol, Hops, Pepper

Usage: Socializing, Going to a Concert, Puff & Paint

Terpene Spotlight: Caryophyllene, Limonene, Humulene

read more