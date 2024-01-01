Live your life in full bloom with Super Bloom—an infused pre-roll that combines the elevating energy of Lilac Diesel and Sour Diesel. Its complex flavor profile features notes of sun-ripened fruit, pine tree, and fuel that is sure to inspire your next big idea. Plus, its euphoric, upbeat effects make it ideal for a range of fun activities, like a kickback with friends, a day at the beach, or a relaxing stroll.

Blend: Lilac Diesel x Sour Diesel

Feelings: Energetic, Creative, Uplifted

Flavor: Diesel, Sweet Berries, Earthy Pine

Usage: Daytime Adventures, Socializing, Creating a Masterpiece

