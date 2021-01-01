About this product
*Casitas Project* Small Batch
It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s Super Lemon G! Here to turn your day from meh to magical with a burst of spicy lemon flavor. Made from the cross of G13 and Colombian Gold Bx, this exclusive hybrid strain offers a balance of calming and euphoric effects, making it perfect for any time of day or night.
Feelings: Chill, Upbeat, Happy
Flavor: Lemon, Black Pepper, Earth
Usage: Pick-me-up, Hanging Out, Mood Boost
About this brand
Glass House Farms
Grown in Carpinteria Valley, famed for its orchid and daisy greenhouses, Glass House Farms cultivates its cannabis in sparkling clean, eco-friendly greenhouses using innovative environmental controls that; maximize the coastal sun’s benefit, eliminate harsh elements and bugs that tamper with quality, minimize waste, and maximize water retention with state-of-the-art recapture systems.
Each flower is trimmed and packaged with exceeding care to deliver a consistently premium craft cannabis product.
