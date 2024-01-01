Relaxation is just a spark away. Lip-smacking citrus and earthy wood flavors set the scene for a completely mellow time, far away from your daily stress. Super Lemon OG combines the heaviness of OG Kush with the brightness of SLS Mac for a well-balanced calm, perfect for any day of the week. --- Blend: OG Kush Herb x SLS Mac Sauce Feelings: Happy, Soothed, Blissed Out Flavor: Sour Citrus, Woods, Earth Usage: Unwinding, Evening Sesh, Deep Relaxation
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Grown in Carpinteria Valley, famed for its orchid and daisy greenhouses, Glass House Farms cultivates its cannabis in sparkling clean, eco-friendly greenhouses using innovative environmental controls that; maximize the coastal sun’s benefit, eliminate harsh elements and bugs that tamper with quality, minimize waste, and maximize water retention with state-of-the-art recapture systems.
Each flower is trimmed and packaged with exceeding care to deliver a consistently premium craft cannabis product.