Super Lemon OG [Infused 5pk] GHF x FIELD

by Glass House Farms
About this product

Relaxation is just a spark away. Lip-smacking citrus and earthy wood flavors set the scene for a completely mellow time, far away from your daily stress. Super Lemon OG combines the heaviness of OG Kush with the brightness of SLS Mac for a well-balanced calm, perfect for any day of the week.
---
Blend: OG Kush Herb x SLS Mac Sauce
Feelings: Happy, Soothed, Blissed Out
Flavor: Sour Citrus, Woods, Earth
Usage: Unwinding, Evening Sesh, Deep Relaxation
About this brand

Logo for the brand Glass House Farms
Glass House Farms
Grown in Carpinteria Valley, famed for its orchid and daisy greenhouses, Glass House Farms cultivates its cannabis in sparkling clean, eco-friendly greenhouses using innovative environmental controls that; maximize the coastal sun’s benefit, eliminate harsh elements and bugs that tamper with quality, minimize waste, and maximize water retention with state-of-the-art recapture systems.

Each flower is trimmed and packaged with exceeding care to deliver a consistently premium craft cannabis product.

