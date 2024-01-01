Relaxation is just a spark away. Lip-smacking citrus and earthy wood flavors set the scene for a completely mellow time, far away from your daily stress. Super Lemon OG combines the heaviness of OG Kush with the brightness of SLS Mac for a well-balanced calm, perfect for any day of the week.

---

Blend: OG Kush Herb x SLS Mac Sauce

Feelings: Happy, Soothed, Blissed Out

Flavor: Sour Citrus, Woods, Earth

Usage: Unwinding, Evening Sesh, Deep Relaxation

