About this product
*Casitas Project* Small Batch
If you loved those sour lemon hard candies from when we kids (the kind that made your mouth water from the smell alone), then you’re going to love Super Lemon Smac. Featuring the same zippy effects of the old school candy, this rare sativa-dominant strain is bursting with the flavor of fresh lemon, umami, and little bit of heat. It instantly opens your eyes, uplifts your mood, and gets your creative juices flowing.
Feelings: Energizing, Uplifting, Creative
Flavor: Sour Lemon, Spice, Earth
Usage: Brainstorming, Outdoor Activities, Mood Boost
About this brand
Glass House Farms
Grown in Carpinteria Valley, famed for its orchid and daisy greenhouses, Glass House Farms cultivates its cannabis in sparkling clean, eco-friendly greenhouses using innovative environmental controls that; maximize the coastal sun’s benefit, eliminate harsh elements and bugs that tamper with quality, minimize waste, and maximize water retention with state-of-the-art recapture systems.
Each flower is trimmed and packaged with exceeding care to deliver a consistently premium craft cannabis product.
