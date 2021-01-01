*Casitas Project* Small Batch



If you loved those sour lemon hard candies from when we kids (the kind that made your mouth water from the smell alone), then you’re going to love Super Lemon Smac. Featuring the same zippy effects of the old school candy, this rare sativa-dominant strain is bursting with the flavor of fresh lemon, umami, and little bit of heat. It instantly opens your eyes, uplifts your mood, and gets your creative juices flowing.



Feelings: Energizing, Uplifting, Creative

Flavor: Sour Lemon, Spice, Earth

Usage: Brainstorming, Outdoor Activities, Mood Boost

