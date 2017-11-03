Super Silver Haze [14g Farm Packs]

by Glass House Farms
SativaTHC 21%CBD —
For more than 20 years, Super Silver Haze has defined the essence of a sativa experience. Energetic, uplifting and focused, yet physically relaxing, SSH’s citrus-pine aroma and spice notes herald a mood-lifting journey of the mind that can be productive, creative, or just plain enjoyable. Whether you’re looking for a post-work pick-me-up or a pre-dinner elevator, or to help you through issues like chronic pain and migraines, this superstar strain will surround you with just the right balance of calm and energy.
---
Feelings: Stimulating, Uplifting, Energetic
Flavor: Sage, Menthol, Wet Earth
Usage: Pick-me-up, Journaling, Cooking
Lineage: Northern Lights x Skunk #1 x A Sativa Haze

Super Silver Haze is a sativa marijuana strain bred by Green House Seeds. It was the first prize winner at the High Times Cannabis Cup in 1997, 1998, and 1999. Super Silver Haze is made by crossing Skunk, Northern Lights, and Haze creates a beautiful, sticky strain that boasts an energetic, long-lasting body high. The uplifting effects are a great for high stress levels or when suffering from a lack of appetite or nausea.

Glass House Farms
Grown in Carpinteria Valley, famed for its orchid and daisy greenhouses, Glass House Farms cultivates its cannabis in sparkling clean, eco-friendly greenhouses using innovative environmental controls that; maximize the coastal sun’s benefit, eliminate harsh elements and bugs that tamper with quality, minimize waste, and maximize water retention with state-of-the-art recapture systems.

Each flower is trimmed and packaged with exceeding care to deliver a consistently premium craft cannabis product.

