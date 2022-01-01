About this product
Set your body and mind on cruise control and let Tangelo Flow take the wheel. With a 1:1 ratio of CBD to THC, these balanced buds offer a calming high without the overwhelming effects of THC for a smooth ride all day long. Straight from the geniuses at FRB Genetics, expect to find the soft scent of ripe cherries with undertones of zesty lemon and deep funk. For those times you don’t want to get stoned to the bone but want some sweet relief, let go and let Tangelo Flow work its magic.
Feelings: Balanced, Present, Soothed
Flavor: Funk, Cherry, Citrus
Usage: Relief, All Day Smoke Fest, Nightcap
Top Terpenes: Myrcene, Caryophyllene, Limonene
About this brand
Glass House Farms
Grown in Carpinteria Valley, famed for its orchid and daisy greenhouses, Glass House Farms cultivates its cannabis in sparkling clean, eco-friendly greenhouses using innovative environmental controls that; maximize the coastal sun’s benefit, eliminate harsh elements and bugs that tamper with quality, minimize waste, and maximize water retention with state-of-the-art recapture systems.
Each flower is trimmed and packaged with exceeding care to deliver a consistently premium craft cannabis product.
