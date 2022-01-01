Set your body and mind on cruise control and let Tangelo Flow take the wheel. With a 1:1 ratio of CBD to THC, these balanced buds offer a calming high without the overwhelming effects of THC for a smooth ride all day long. Straight from the geniuses at FRB Genetics, expect to find the soft scent of ripe cherries with undertones of zesty lemon and deep funk. For those times you don’t want to get stoned to the bone but want some sweet relief, let go and let Tangelo Flow work its magic.



Feelings: Balanced, Present, Soothed

Flavor: Funk, Cherry, Citrus

Usage: Relief, All Day Smoke Fest, Nightcap

Top Terpenes: Myrcene, Caryophyllene, Limonene