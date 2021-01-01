About this product

Transport yourself to a tropical paradise when you puff on this indica-dominant pre-roll. With a taste similar to a fruity cocktail with a splash of funk, it won’t be long before your worries drift off into the sunset as you relax into a happy yet cerebral high. If you need to ease your mind, soothe your muscles, or just take a mental vacation, The Tropics will do the trick.



Blend: Tropic Heat live resin x Platinum OG herb

Feelings: Giggly, Calm, Carefree

Flavor: Tropical Fruit, Pine, Funky

Usage: Chilling with Friends, Nightcap, Pain Management