Glass House Farms

The Tropics [Infused 5 Pack] GHF x FIELD

About this product

Transport yourself to a tropical paradise when you puff on this indica-dominant pre-roll. With a taste similar to a fruity cocktail with a splash of funk, it won’t be long before your worries drift off into the sunset as you relax into a happy yet cerebral high. If you need to ease your mind, soothe your muscles, or just take a mental vacation, The Tropics will do the trick.

Blend: Tropic Heat live resin x Platinum OG herb
Feelings: Giggly, Calm, Carefree
Flavor: Tropical Fruit, Pine, Funky
Usage: Chilling with Friends, Nightcap, Pain Management
