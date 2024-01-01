An homage to treasured moments in the sun, Tropical Sorbet gives you instant vacation vibes. Experience a refreshing blend of vibrant tropical fruits, complemented by the sharp aroma of tart citrus and almond’s calming, woodsy scent. The result is an endlessly sunny disposition, perfect for a solo sesh or a mellow afternoon with friends. --- Blend: Gelato 33 Herb x Tally Man Sauce Feelings: Uplifted, Calm, Tingly Flavor: Tropical Fruits, Citrus, Almonds Usage: Sunny Day Activities, Chill Afternoon, Mood Boost
Grown in Carpinteria Valley, famed for its orchid and daisy greenhouses, Glass House Farms cultivates its cannabis in sparkling clean, eco-friendly greenhouses using innovative environmental controls that; maximize the coastal sun’s benefit, eliminate harsh elements and bugs that tamper with quality, minimize waste, and maximize water retention with state-of-the-art recapture systems.
Each flower is trimmed and packaged with exceeding care to deliver a consistently premium craft cannabis product.