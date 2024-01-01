Tropical Sorbet [Infused 5pk] GHF x FIELD

by Glass House Farms
THC —CBD —

About this product

An homage to treasured moments in the sun, Tropical Sorbet gives you instant vacation vibes. Experience a refreshing blend of vibrant tropical fruits, complemented by the sharp aroma of tart citrus and almond’s calming, woodsy scent. The result is an endlessly sunny disposition, perfect for a solo sesh or a mellow afternoon with friends.
---
Blend: Gelato 33 Herb x Tally Man Sauce
Feelings: Uplifted, Calm, Tingly
Flavor: Tropical Fruits, Citrus, Almonds
Usage: Sunny Day Activities, Chill Afternoon, Mood Boost
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Glass House Farms
Glass House Farms
Shop products
Grown in Carpinteria Valley, famed for its orchid and daisy greenhouses, Glass House Farms cultivates its cannabis in sparkling clean, eco-friendly greenhouses using innovative environmental controls that; maximize the coastal sun’s benefit, eliminate harsh elements and bugs that tamper with quality, minimize waste, and maximize water retention with state-of-the-art recapture systems.

Each flower is trimmed and packaged with exceeding care to deliver a consistently premium craft cannabis product.

License(s)

  • CA, US: CCL18-0003034
  • CA, US: CCL18-0000512
Notice a problem?Report this item