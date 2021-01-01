About this product

There’s nothing better than a bowl of ice cream at the end of a long day—that is until you try Umami Ice Cream. This indica infused pre-roll tastes like a scoop of vanilla ice cream with an earthy bite that leaves you feeling deeply relaxed. As the tension melts from your body, you’ll notice a subtle sense of euphoria that is perfect for hitting the sauna, relaxing at home, or try it as a nighttime treat.



Blend: Ice Cream Cake Herb & (GMO x Lava Cake Live Resin)

Feelings: Soothing, Mellow, Mood Boost

Flavor: Vanilla Ice Cream, Sweet, Earth

Usage: Solo Spa Day, Unwinding, Nighttime Sesh