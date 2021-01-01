Loading…
Logo for the brand Glass House Farms

Glass House Farms

Vacay Mode [Infused 5 Pack] GHF x FIELD

About this product

We get it—you need a vacation. So get your mind and body in Vacay Mode with a blend of relaxing Papaya Punch extract, euphoric Sugar Tarts extract, and potent Platinum OG flower. In just a few puffs, the fruity aroma and refreshingly sweet taste will leave you feeling like you just arrived at the spa: Relaxed, happy, and oh-so-chill.

Blend: (Papaya Punch x Sugar Tarts live resin) x Platinum OG herb
Feelings: Mellow, Peaceful, Upbeat
Flavor: Fresh Fruit, Honey, Pine Forest
Usage: Spa Day, Busting Stress, Mental Vacation
