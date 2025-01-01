About this product
Waiting Game [5 Pack]
Glass House FarmsPre-rolls
SativaTHC 23%CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
About this strain
About this strain
STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS
- Negatives:Dry mouthDry eyesParanoid
- Feelings:EnergeticHappyHungry
- Helps with:DepressionAnxietyCramps
- Terpenes:TerpinoleneCaryophylleneLimonene
Waiting Game effects are mostly energizing.
Waiting Game potency is higher THC than average.
Waiting Game is a sativa-dominant hybrid cannabis strain made by crossing FPOG and MAC. The effects of Waiting Game are believed to be energizing and happy, and eventually mellow out into relaxation. Reviewers on Leafly say Waiting Game makes them feel tingly, euphoric, and giggly. Medical marijuana patients say they buy Waiting Game for help mitigating ADHD and bipolar disorder. Waiting Game has 23% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is terpinolene, with a fruity, minty and skunky aroma. The original breeder of Waiting Game is Capulator.
