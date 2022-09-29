About this product
No matter how you like to wind down, make Wappa Northern part of your nightly routine. After a few puffs of these funky nugs, it will feel as though your muscles have formed a puddle at your feet while your mind wanders the deep recesses of your imagination, making it perfect for a dreamy evening.
---
Feelings: Relaxed, Sedated, Creative
Flavor: Skunk, Pine, Tea
Usage: Nightcap, Bingewatching, Resting
---
About this brand
Glass House Farms
Grown in Carpinteria Valley, famed for its orchid and daisy greenhouses, Glass House Farms cultivates its cannabis in sparkling clean, eco-friendly greenhouses using innovative environmental controls that; maximize the coastal sun’s benefit, eliminate harsh elements and bugs that tamper with quality, minimize waste, and maximize water retention with state-of-the-art recapture systems.
Each flower is trimmed and packaged with exceeding care to deliver a consistently premium craft cannabis product.
State License(s)
CCL18-0003034
CCL18-0000512