No matter how you like to wind down, make Wappa Northern part of your nightly routine. After a few puffs of these funky nugs, it will feel as though your muscles have formed a puddle at your feet while your mind wanders the deep recesses of your imagination, making it perfect for a dreamy evening.

Feelings: Relaxed, Sedated, Creative

Flavor: Skunk, Pine, Tea

Usage: Nightcap, Bingewatching, Resting