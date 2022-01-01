About this product
Wedding Cake is a true night-time delicacy, delivering a deep, relaxing high that helps you feel completely at peace. Rich with an aroma of tangy moss, vanilla cream, and a dollop of sweet citrus, this strain clears the mind, calms the body, and kneads every muscle free of tension. So save a slice until the sun goes down, because this might be the last celebratory bite you take before hitting the hay.
Feelings: waves of relaxation, a warm hug, tuned-in
Flavor: earthy, peppery, sweet vanilla with a sour twist
Usage: night-time delicacy, celebrate good times, come on!
Lineage: Cherry Pie x GSC
About this brand
Glass House Farms
Grown in Carpinteria Valley, famed for its orchid and daisy greenhouses, Glass House Farms cultivates its cannabis in sparkling clean, eco-friendly greenhouses using innovative environmental controls that; maximize the coastal sun’s benefit, eliminate harsh elements and bugs that tamper with quality, minimize waste, and maximize water retention with state-of-the-art recapture systems.
Each flower is trimmed and packaged with exceeding care to deliver a consistently premium craft cannabis product.
