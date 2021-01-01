About this product

Wedding Cake is a true night-time delicacy, delivering a deep, relaxing high that helps you feel completely at peace. Rich with an aroma of tangy moss, vanilla cream, and a dollop of sweet citrus, this strain clears the mind, calms the body, and kneads every muscle free of tension. So save a slice until the sun goes down, because this might be the last celebratory bite you take before hitting the hay.



Feelings: waves of relaxation, a warm hug, tuned-in

Flavor: earthy, peppery, sweet vanilla with a sour twist

Usage: night-time delicacy, celebrate good times, come on!

Lineage: Cherry Pie x GSC