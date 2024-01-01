We’ve taken our obsession with baked goods to a whole new level with our Wedding Cookies pre-rolls. Each puff features an irresistible blend of smooth vanilla frosting, ripe berries, and undertones of coffee and black pepper. Indulgent, comforting, and uplifting these pre-rolls promise to be a true feast for your senses, creating a vibe that will keep you coming back for more.

---

Blend: Oreoz Flower x Wedding Crasher Resin

Feelings: Happy, Upbeat, Relaxed

Flavor: Vanilla Cake, Berries, Coffee

Usage: Outdoor Activities, Going to a Concert, Picnic

