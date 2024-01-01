We’ve taken our obsession with baked goods to a whole new level with our Wedding Cookies pre-rolls. Each puff features an irresistible blend of smooth vanilla frosting, ripe berries, and undertones of coffee and black pepper. Indulgent, comforting, and uplifting these pre-rolls promise to be a true feast for your senses, creating a vibe that will keep you coming back for more. --- Blend: Oreoz Flower x Wedding Crasher Resin Feelings: Happy, Upbeat, Relaxed Flavor: Vanilla Cake, Berries, Coffee Usage: Outdoor Activities, Going to a Concert, Picnic
Grown in Carpinteria Valley, famed for its orchid and daisy greenhouses, Glass House Farms cultivates its cannabis in sparkling clean, eco-friendly greenhouses using innovative environmental controls that; maximize the coastal sun’s benefit, eliminate harsh elements and bugs that tamper with quality, minimize waste, and maximize water retention with state-of-the-art recapture systems.
Each flower is trimmed and packaged with exceeding care to deliver a consistently premium craft cannabis product.