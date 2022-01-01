About this product
Coated in sugary trichomes and brimming with smooth vanilla flavor, these buds turn even the most mundane activities into a party. Almost instantaneously, you’ll feel a blend of euphoria, motivation, and creativity that completely erases any stress and brings on the festive vibes. So whether you’re checking off your to-do list, hitting the dance floor, or hanging out with friends, Wedding Crasher hits the spot every time.
Feelings: Focused, Energized, Upbeat
Flavor: Vanilla Frosting, Berry, Earth
Usage: Being Productive, Dance Party, Mood Boost
About this brand
Glass House Farms
Grown in Carpinteria Valley, famed for its orchid and daisy greenhouses, Glass House Farms cultivates its cannabis in sparkling clean, eco-friendly greenhouses using innovative environmental controls that; maximize the coastal sun’s benefit, eliminate harsh elements and bugs that tamper with quality, minimize waste, and maximize water retention with state-of-the-art recapture systems.
Each flower is trimmed and packaged with exceeding care to deliver a consistently premium craft cannabis product.
