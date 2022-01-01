Coated in sugary trichomes and brimming with smooth vanilla flavor, these buds turn even the most mundane activities into a party. Almost instantaneously, you’ll feel a blend of euphoria, motivation, and creativity that completely erases any stress and brings on the festive vibes. So whether you’re checking off your to-do list, hitting the dance floor, or hanging out with friends, Wedding Crasher hits the spot every time.



Feelings: Focused, Energized, Upbeat

Flavor: Vanilla Frosting, Berry, Earth

Usage: Being Productive, Dance Party, Mood Boost