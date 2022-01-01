This buzzy, upbeat hybrid is perfect for a midday smoke sesh without completely derailing your day. Instead of draining your energy, these trichome-coated nugs deliver a euphoric boost of energy that stimulates the mind and releases your creativity. The instant its sweet taste of mint, pine, and black pepper enters your system, you’ll be ready to tackle anything that comes your way with a smile on your face.



Feelings: Cerebral, Balanced, Euphoric

Flavor: Mint, Sweet Pine, Spice

Usage: Energy Boost, Creative Endeavors, Day Party