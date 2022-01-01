About this product
This buzzy, upbeat hybrid is perfect for a midday smoke sesh without completely derailing your day. Instead of draining your energy, these trichome-coated nugs deliver a euphoric boost of energy that stimulates the mind and releases your creativity. The instant its sweet taste of mint, pine, and black pepper enters your system, you’ll be ready to tackle anything that comes your way with a smile on your face.
Feelings: Cerebral, Balanced, Euphoric
Flavor: Mint, Sweet Pine, Spice
Usage: Energy Boost, Creative Endeavors, Day Party
Feelings: Cerebral, Balanced, Euphoric
Flavor: Mint, Sweet Pine, Spice
Usage: Energy Boost, Creative Endeavors, Day Party
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Glass House Farms
Grown in Carpinteria Valley, famed for its orchid and daisy greenhouses, Glass House Farms cultivates its cannabis in sparkling clean, eco-friendly greenhouses using innovative environmental controls that; maximize the coastal sun’s benefit, eliminate harsh elements and bugs that tamper with quality, minimize waste, and maximize water retention with state-of-the-art recapture systems.
Each flower is trimmed and packaged with exceeding care to deliver a consistently premium craft cannabis product.
Each flower is trimmed and packaged with exceeding care to deliver a consistently premium craft cannabis product.