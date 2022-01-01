Need a tasty trip to the stratosphere? White Garlic has just what you need. With a delightful mix of citrus-forward Flo White flower and savory Garlic Starship sauce, this infused pre-roll is as potent as it is illuminating. Feel your senses start to tingle and your worries drift off into the horizon with every puff. Any activity that encourages you to embrace the present moment pairs perfectly with this joint.



Blend: Flo White Herb x Garlic Starship Live Resin

Feelings: Stimulated, Present, Uplifted

Flavor: Sweet Garlic, Earthy, Citrus

Usage: Mood Boost, Cooking, Stretching