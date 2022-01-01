About this product
Need a tasty trip to the stratosphere? White Garlic has just what you need. With a delightful mix of citrus-forward Flo White flower and savory Garlic Starship sauce, this infused pre-roll is as potent as it is illuminating. Feel your senses start to tingle and your worries drift off into the horizon with every puff. Any activity that encourages you to embrace the present moment pairs perfectly with this joint.
Blend: Flo White Herb x Garlic Starship Live Resin
Feelings: Stimulated, Present, Uplifted
Flavor: Sweet Garlic, Earthy, Citrus
Usage: Mood Boost, Cooking, Stretching
About this brand
Glass House Farms
Grown in Carpinteria Valley, famed for its orchid and daisy greenhouses, Glass House Farms cultivates its cannabis in sparkling clean, eco-friendly greenhouses using innovative environmental controls that; maximize the coastal sun’s benefit, eliminate harsh elements and bugs that tamper with quality, minimize waste, and maximize water retention with state-of-the-art recapture systems.
Each flower is trimmed and packaged with exceeding care to deliver a consistently premium craft cannabis product.
