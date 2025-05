Wild Cherry Drop is a super-charged infused Sativa preroll that delivers a one-two punch of fruit-fueled flavor and cerebral lift-off. Powered by the tart snap of Cherry AK flower and the legendary potency of Chemdawg live resin, this infused banger brings bold flavors and high-octane energy to the sesh – perfect for sparking up and zoning into your day.

---

Blend: Cherry AK Flower x Chemdawg Live Resin

Feelings: Inspired, Locked-In, Energized

Flavors: Citrus Zest, Sour Cherry, Diesel

Usage: Mood Boost, AM Workouts, Creative Brainstorming

read more