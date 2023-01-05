Some strains really have it all — and Z Mints is one of them. It provides a euphoric, levelheaded high that you can enjoy at any time of day for nearly any kind of occasion. Whether you’re checking out a new restaurant, taking a pottery class, or just relaxing at home, the refreshing mint flavor and sweet citrus aroma leave you feeling revitalized and ready for more.

---

Feelings: Cool, Calm, Collected

Flavor: Sweet, Minty, Grapefruit

Usage: Anything Creative, Unwinding, Grabbing Dinner