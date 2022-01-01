About this product
Some hybrid strains really have it all — and Z Mints is one of them. It provides a euphoric, levelheaded high that you can enjoy at any time of day for nearly any kind of occasion. Whether you’re checking out a new restaurant, taking a pottery class, or just relaxing at home, the refreshing mint flavor and sweet citrus aroma leave you feeling revitalized and ready for more.
Feelings: Cool, Calm, Collected
Flavor: Sweet, Minty, Grapefruit
Usage: Anything Creative, Unwinding, Grabbing Dinner
Feelings: Cool, Calm, Collected
Flavor: Sweet, Minty, Grapefruit
Usage: Anything Creative, Unwinding, Grabbing Dinner
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Glass House Farms
Grown in Carpinteria Valley, famed for its orchid and daisy greenhouses, Glass House Farms cultivates its cannabis in sparkling clean, eco-friendly greenhouses using innovative environmental controls that; maximize the coastal sun’s benefit, eliminate harsh elements and bugs that tamper with quality, minimize waste, and maximize water retention with state-of-the-art recapture systems.
Each flower is trimmed and packaged with exceeding care to deliver a consistently premium craft cannabis product.
Each flower is trimmed and packaged with exceeding care to deliver a consistently premium craft cannabis product.