About this product
Zing Sour is one of those strains that just makes you feel good. With the flavor reminiscent of sour hard candy we’d devour at recess, this indica-dominant strain delivers an upbeat, cerebral high that gradually transforms into a relaxing body high. It’s like a zesty, snuggly blanket that you’ll never want to take off.
Feelings: Upbeat, Relaxed, Mellow
Flavor: Sour Candy, Fruity, Sweet
Usage: Unwinding, Hanging Out, Mood Boost
Lineage: Pink Pez x Sour Diesel
About this brand
Glass House Farms
Grown in Carpinteria Valley, famed for its orchid and daisy greenhouses, Glass House Farms cultivates its cannabis in sparkling clean, eco-friendly greenhouses using innovative environmental controls that; maximize the coastal sun’s benefit, eliminate harsh elements and bugs that tamper with quality, minimize waste, and maximize water retention with state-of-the-art recapture systems.
Each flower is trimmed and packaged with exceeding care to deliver a consistently premium craft cannabis product.
